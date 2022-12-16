Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher star in a new rom-com

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are returning to romantic comedies, a genre that was pivotal for both of their careers. “Your Place or Mine” marks their first collaboration and will premiere on Netflix next year.

©Courtesy of Netflix



Witherspoon in “Your Place or Mine”

The film follows Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), two best friends who are opposites and live in opposite parts of the country. The two then decide to swap homes and lives for a week, discovering that their previous lives have been making them unhappy. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Witherspoon called the film a love letter to single moms.

“Even if your life didn’t perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there’s hope and there’s joy, and love can still be found,“ she said.

©Courtesy of Netflix



Ashton Kutcher in “Your Place or Mine”

“Your Place or Mine” is written and directed by rom-com veteran Aline Brosh McKenna, who’s worked in “27 Dresses” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and marks a comeback of sorts for Kutcher, who’s been away from the spotlight over the past couple of years. In an interview with People, Kutcher said that choosing to participate in the film was an easy decision since he “finally got the opportunity” to work with Witherspoon and McKenna.

“We just had fun!” he said of his experience working with Witherspoon. “I can talk to Reese about anything — acting, business, kids, media, football. She’s always game.”

“Your Place or Mine” co-stars Jesse Williams, Zoe Chow, Rachel Bloom, Tig Notaro, and more. It premieres on Netflix on February 10.