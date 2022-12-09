Karol G drops “La Vida Es Una” as part of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. The new track, written by Karol G and her long-time collaborator Ovy On The Drums, is a fun mix of pop and reggaetón with hints of a Spanish guitar that bonds the melody into a lively explosion of good vibes. The song invites listeners to have fun and live every day to the fullest.

The original end title for Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation marks Karol G’s first solo record for a major motion picture. “La Vida Es Una (From Puss In Boots: The Last Wish)” is available to stream on all digital music platforms.

©GettyImages



Karol G performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A lyric video for the track – featuring never-before-seen footage from the upcoming film – is available on Universal Pictures’ YouTube channel.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish premieres in theaters on December 21 and stars Hispanic powerhouses and Academy Award nominees Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault as Kitty Softpaws

According to Deadline, Harvey Guillén will make his franchise debut as Perro. In addition, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, and Samson Kayo will complete the Latino-packed cast.