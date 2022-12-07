Three of the Vevo most-viewed music videos globally in 2022 are from Colombian artists

Vevo just released its list of the most-viewed artists globally in 2022, and the top spot belongs to a Latina. According to the music-video service, people worldwide use their free time to accumulate 2.76 billion views on videos.

Among those clips, Karol G’s “Provenza” was the most watched overall, which secured 546.9 million views this year. In addition to the Colombian, Vevo said that Lil Baby was the top artist in the U.S., while the top video in the country was “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto.

©Karol G





“We Don’t Talk About Bruno‘’ —which immediately became a viral sensation and is from a Colombian-inspired movie— took the second position as the most-watched video globally.

“Vevo is the music video destination for fans to discover and connect with artists of all genres and career stages. Seeing who and what has resonated with audiences at such a massive scale is nothing less than fascinating because these annual insights create a snapshot of what’s trending and current in music, as well as what’s happening in pop culture overall,” said JP Evangelista, senior VP, content, programming, and marketing at Vevo. “Fans come to Vevo to connect with their favorite artists, who shape everything from language to fashion to today’s social conversations – often through music videos.”

Colombia must rejoice as Shakira made it to the global list, followed by The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, and Eminem. The U.S. top five also features Future, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, and Drake.

According to the streamer, fans also honored their departed artists, making MeatLoaf, Taylor Hawkins, Olivia Newton-John, Coolio, and Takeoff jump positions.

“We are not only privileged to host such star-powered content on the Vevo network, but we’ve been lucky enough to work directly with many of these artists through our original content franchises, which provide additional ways to both grow and maintain a deep connection with fans. Sending out a huge congratulations to all of those who charted. We look forward to seeing your continued success,” added Evangelista.