Salma Hayek Pinault will play Kitty Softpaws in the animated film ‘The Last Wish’

Salma Hayek Pinault lends her voice to Kitty Softpaws in the Puss in Boots sequel The Last Wish. The film also brings back Antonio Banderas (Puss) to animated movies. According to Deadline, Harvey Guillén will make his franchise debut as Perro.

In addition, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, and Samson Kayo will complete the Latino-packed cast.

As reported by the publication, The Last Wish follows Puss in Boots “as he discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll.”

The film will be released on September 23, 2022, with Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado as director and co-director. Mark Swift will produce, while Chris Meledandri will executive produce.

“We started the new one four days ago,” Banderas said in 2014 referring to the frist movie. “It did incredibly well with audiences and critics, all around the world, and the character is going to keep going. With Jeffrey [Katzenberg], whatever he wants. He’s one of my favorite producers. This character was born almost 12 years ago. We have had a lot of fun with him, and it seems that audiences do, too. So, we’re doing another one.”

