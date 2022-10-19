Julia Roberts is ready to make her Marvel debut: The actress gives details about her super-suit

Julia Roberts is looking for more exciting projects! The Hollywood star, who recently opened up about her journey as a mom, reveals that she would love to enter the Marvel universe, following the path of many other A-List actors, including Charlize Theron and Cate Blanchett.

During the recent premiere of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ the actress was asked if she would be interested in playing a superhero in the fan-favorite universe, to which she responded with excitement, “Wouldn’t it be awesome?”

George Clooney, who acts alongside Julia in the romantic comedy, commented on her response, “We should do one — you and me.” Julia even shared her thoughts about her future superhero costume, revealing that she is not interested in wearing a cape for her Marvel debut. “Maybe an apron,” she said, “Is there a superhero apron?”

Clooney talked about his role as Batman in the 1997 film ‘Batman & Robin’ during the short interview, sharing that his 5-year-old Alexander loves Batman, and he confessed to him that he played the superhero before. “I said, ‘You know I was Batman?’” Clooney smiled. “And he was like, ‘Not anymore.’”

Another incredible addition to the MCU is none other than Bad Bunny, making it the first leading role and also the first time where a Latino character will headline a Marvel movie.

Directed by Jonás Cuarón, the son of Alfonso Cuarón, the singer will play El Muerto, an anti-hero named Juan Carlos Estrada, who is the son of a luchador fighter and is next in line to inherit the power of “El Muerto,” a wrestling mask that grants the user superhuman endurance and strength.