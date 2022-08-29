Johnny Depp made a special appearance at the MTV Vmas, but not everyone is happy about it

Johnny Depp attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in a very unusual way. The 59-year-old actor, who is set to direct his first film in 25 years, made a special appearance as the popular ‘Moon Person’ on Sunday night.

The Hollywood star was at the special event with a little help of technology, as his face was digitally featured on the helmet of the floating moon man, just in time for the opening segment of the show.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said following a commercial break. “I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes…. Any old thing you need,” he added.

Fans of the actor are taking his recent appearance at the famous awards as a major “comeback” following the controversial legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

However online users also shared their disapproval, including Amber’s sister Whitney, who called out MTV. “You’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters,” she wrote.

And while it seems the legal troubles had come to an end, Amber is preparing to continue, intending to change the judgment given June 1st favoring Depp, ordering her to pay more than $10 million, while he was ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million.

The actress is changing things up ahead of her appeal of the verdict in the controversial defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The 36-year-old actress has fired her former lawyers and has hired a new legal team, David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr as her counsel.