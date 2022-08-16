Johnny Depp is directing his first movie in 25 years: Al Pacino set to co-produce ‘Modigliani’

Johnny Depp is preparing to direct his first film since his 1997 directorial debut in ‘The Brave’ starring both himself and Marlon Brando. The 59-year-old actor is teaming up with Al Pacino, who will be co-producing a new biopic alongside Barry Navidi.

‘Modigliani’ tells the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, and will be based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. Filming will start in the spring of 2023 in Europe, however the cast has yet to be unveiled.

The upcoming film will give viewers a glimpse of the life of the painter and sculptor in Paris in 1916. “Long considered by himself a critical and commercial failure, Modigliani navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend,” The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp explained. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

The actor recently showed his skills as a painter and an entrepreneur in the art world, making millions from his own artwork, after releasing 780 prints at the Castle Fine Art gallery in London and earning over $3.6 million within hours.

Depp’s prints were sold out almost immediately after being made available, with a focus on pop culture and icons that have inspired him throughout his career. The limited edition portraits were priced at $3,973 each, and a set of four prints for $15,040.