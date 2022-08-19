Selena Gomez Malibu house
Incredible and dreamy

‘Selena + Chef’ season 4: Inside Selena Gomez’s ‘Hannah Montana’ house

Millennials rejoice as the singer is reviving the early 2000s Disney Channel spirit

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Millennials rejoice as Selena Gomez is reviving the early 2000s Disney Channel spirit. Fans of Hannah Montana will enjoy the best of both worlds in the new season of Selena Gomez’s cooking series, Selena + Chef.

Selena Gomez Malibu house©Selena Gomez

In season four, Gomez takes viewers to her beach vacation house in Malibu as she continues learning and cooking mouthwatering recipes from celebrity chefs. Ahead of the premiere of her HBO show, Selena reveals how the house’s exterior and interior look. “This is not my kitchen, so it’s been interesting getting to know it,” Gomez says during the tour, referring to how used she is to her main house kitchen.

Selena Gomez Malibu house©Selena Gomez / HBO MAX

Although Selena’s kitchen differs from previous seasons, her incredible and dreamy backdrop is out of this world. While prepping or cleaning, Gomez can get lost in the beach’s waves.

This season has the particularity that Selena will welcome guests in person and virtually. The all-stars chefs list includes Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray.

Selena Gomez Malibu house©Selena Gomez
Related

Selena Gomez and Hannah Montana are sharing the same house, but is Miley Cyrus making a cameo?

Selena Gomez launches cookware collection in partnership with Our Place

Rick Martínez releases debut cookbook on Mexican cuisine ‘Mi Cocina’

The first three episodes of Selena + Chef season 4 are available on HBO Max. New episodes drop every Thursday.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more