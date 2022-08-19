‘Selena + Chef’ season 4: Inside Selena Gomez’s ‘Hannah Montana’ house

Millennials rejoice as Selena Gomez is reviving the early 2000s Disney Channel spirit. Fans of Hannah Montana will enjoy the best of both worlds in the new season of Selena Gomez’s cooking series, Selena + Chef.

©Selena Gomez





In season four, Gomez takes viewers to her beach vacation house in Malibu as she continues learning and cooking mouthwatering recipes from celebrity chefs. Ahead of the premiere of her HBO show, Selena reveals how the house’s exterior and interior look. “This is not my kitchen, so it’s been interesting getting to know it,” Gomez says during the tour, referring to how used she is to her main house kitchen.

©Selena Gomez / HBO MAX





Although Selena’s kitchen differs from previous seasons, her incredible and dreamy backdrop is out of this world. While prepping or cleaning, Gomez can get lost in the beach’s waves.

This season has the particularity that Selena will welcome guests in person and virtually. The all-stars chefs list includes Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray.

©Selena Gomez





The first three episodes of Selena + Chef season 4 are available on HBO Max. New episodes drop every Thursday.