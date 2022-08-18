Day 3 - Way Out West Festival 2019
Solange Knowles makes history as the first Black woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet

The 36-year-old singer and songwriter took to social media to announce she wrote the music for the Fall Fashion Gala

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Solange Knowles becomes the first Black woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet. The 36-year-old singer and songwriter took to social media to announce she wrote the music for the Fall Fashion Gala. The event held at Lincoln Center in New York City on September 28 will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will honor vice chair, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Knowles said her production includes choreography by Gianna Riesen. “very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet. choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble,” she shared on Twitter, adding, “Shows : October 1, 8, 11, 16. May 2, 11, 13, 17, 18th at Lincoln Center.”

The New York City Ballet informed who the 10th anniversary Fall Fashion Gala chairs are, including Georgina Bloomberg, Andy Cohen, Laverne Cox, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Elaine Welteroth, and many others. Steven Kolb, CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, has the honorary chair.

The New York Times reported that Solange has a long theatrical relationship. She has worked with the designer Carlos Soto and has performed for the Guggenheim and Getty museums, Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, and the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.

