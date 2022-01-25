Why Lin-Manuel Miranda decided to turn down hosting the Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda is opening up about his decision to turn down hosting the Academy Awards, revealing he is not interested in doing it and he doesn’t feel entirely comfortable accepting the responsibility.

Loading the player...

The 42-year-old actor and songwriter talked about the success of his recent film ‘Encanto’ and the hit song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ after topping the musc charts, during a recent interview, and he was asked about a potential hosting gig at the Oscars.

“I have said no in the past. I really don‘t think that that’s my skillset,” the singer continued, “It‘s not something I’m comfortable doing, hosting, mainly because I‘ve been lucky enough to work with incredible hosts.”

Lin-Manuel says he has collaborated with Neil Patrick Harris, writing his “opening numbers and closing numbers for the Tonys” and describing him as a “genius at that, he and Hugh Jackman,” however hosting it’s not something he feels “confident” about.

“I‘m happy to write for the host, but I don’t know that... I wouldn’t feel comfortable hosting,” he added.

And while a host or hosts have yet to be announced, online users are already speculating on who might be chosen for the coveted spot, including Dwayne Johnson, Tom Holland and even Pete Davidson.

This time the 94th annual Academy Awards are set to take place at Hollywood‘s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, and will be broadcasted live on ABC.