These were the most tweeted Latino music artists of 2021

As we get closer to ringing in the new year all of us, are looking back to see all the things that happened these past months that kept us going.
Twitter also took a peek at its data and insights and today they released their annual report #OnlyOnTwitter, highlighting the pop culture moments and people that kept us connected and entertained all year long - including the most tweeted Latin music artists of 2021.
The list contains some of our favorite entertainers making headlines in the U.S. and some who we will watch out for! While Brazilians ruled the list, there were other nationalities such a Puerto Rican, Argentine and Mexican-American in the mix.
Scroll down to see the latino musicians that keep people tweeting in 2021!
1. Anitta a.k.a The Queen of Brazilian Pop
Anitta took the crown! The 28 year old singer was the most tweeted Latin singer in the world. This is not surprising at all! Anitta has a great year, she released a new Song ‘Girl From Rio,’ and “Faking Love” featuring Saweetie. The brazilian star was also on the cover of Sports Illustrator and attended many galas (including the Met Gala) was surrouned by stars like Marc Anthony, Sean Pean...This year, Anitta even got her own wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds in New York City.
2. Bad Bunny
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny followed, as he continued to entertain the world in 2021 with his hit “Yonaguni”, managing to position himself in second place. Bad Bunny who just did a video recreating “Macarena” with many models for Vogue had a fantastic year. He was actually the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2021.
3. Pabllo Vittar
Pabllo Vittar from Brazil is one of the most followed drag queens in social networks. She is a singer/songwriter that has over 12 million followers in Instagram. Pabllo is also the first drag queen to be nominated for a Latin Grammy Awards for the song “Sua Cara” and the first drag to perform at the United Nations Headquarters.
4. Marília Mendonça
Marília Mendonça was one of Brazil’s most popular singers. She sang sertanjo songs, which is said to be like Brazilian country music. The young star was nicknamed “the queen of suffering” for her powerful and emotional ballads. She was extremely loved and talented, in 2019 her album “Em Todos os Cantos” won her the Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album. Sadly in 2021, she died in a small plane crash. She was only 26 years old.
5. Lali Espósito
Argentine music continues to win over fans! Lali Espósito went from soap opera star to pop star. Lali has had many great collaborations over the years. She has songs with Mau & Ricky, Abraham Mateo and A.Chal.
6. Wesley Safadão
Wesley Safadão is a popular singer, songwriter, producer. His most famous song are: “Saudade De Um Piseiro” , “Não Faz Como Eu” , “Beijo Do Vampiro” .
7. Ludmilla
Ludmilla is an LGBTQ+ afro-latina singer from Rio de Janeiro. This brazilian star is known for her hip-hop (funk carioca) and she has been nominated for a Latin Grammy.
8. Duki
Duki is an an Argentine rapper and singer who is considered on of the leading trap artists in their country. The land of “futbol” also made this top list of latino musicians trending in twitter.
9. Becky G
Our beloved Becky G secured a spot on the list, ending the year with another hit after launching her cosmetics line, Tresluce.
10. Tati Quebra-Barraco
Another brazilian made the list! Tati Quebra-Barraco is considered Brazil‘s first lady of hip hop. She is known in hip hop and funk carioca genre.