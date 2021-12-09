These were the most tweeted Latino music artists of 2021

As we get closer to ringing in the new year all of us, are looking back to see all the things that happened these past months that kept us going.

Twitter also took a peek at its data and insights and today they released their annual report #OnlyOnTwitter, highlighting the pop culture moments and people that kept us connected and entertained all year long - including the most tweeted Latin music artists ﻿of 2021.

The list contains some of our favorite entertainers making headlines in the U.S. and some who we will watch out for! While Brazilians ruled the list, there were other nationalities such a Puerto Rican, Argentine and Mexican-American in the mix.

Scroll down to see the latino musicians that keep people tweeting in 2021!

1. Anitta a.k.a The Queen of Brazilian Pop

Anitta took the crown! The 28 year old singer was the most tweeted Latin singer in the world. This is not surprising at all! Anitta has a great year, she released a new Song ‘Girl From Rio,’ and “Faking Love” featuring Saweetie. The brazilian star was also on the cover of Sports Illustrator and attended many galas (including the Met Gala) was surrouned by stars like Marc Anthony, Sean Pean...This year, Anitta even got her own wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds in New York City.

2. Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny followed, as he continued to entertain the world in 2021 with his hit “Yonaguni”, managing to position himself in second place. Bad Bunny who just did a video recreating “Macarena” with many models for Vogue had a fantastic year. He was actually the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2021.