All-Latina superhero series ‘A La Brava’ makes Comic-Con debut

Thanks to Kayden Phoenix, the bravest team of superheroes just made their San Diego Comic-Con debut. The California-raised filmmaker and writer took her all-Latina superhero series “A La Brava” to the legendary comic book convention and nonprofit multi-genre entertainment event.

After taking a break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, artists again bless us with their creativity and newest projects. As reported by Newsy, Phoenix had a small press booth at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition, revealing that she is happy to be back and meeting people in person.

“I enjoy talking to people. I enjoy seeing their smile, right? When they look at the doll. You know, it‘s this little thing that just keeps you going and you’re so enthusiastic, and you gain their energy,” the creative told the publication.

Phoenix’s all-Latina superhero series “A La Brava” is the first and only comic of its kind that debuted at the iconic convention. According to the media outlet, the newly released series centers on five Latinas from different parts of the world. The superheroes defend the world by fighting real issues such as human trafficking, refugee crises and violence against women.

“I’m so grateful that there is an audience,” Phoenix said. “I definitely have higher aspirations for right now, but I am very grateful for the progress that I’ve had with it.”

Phoenix’s series is indeed what women and young girls need. The diversity and inclusion gap in the comic book superhero world is filling thanks to people like Kayden Phoenix.