Melania Trump announces launch of new limited-edition collection

Melania Trump has released a digital photography series. The first lady announced the limited-edition series called "On the Move" on Nov. 12.

The $195 collection features 16 images taken by the Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux. According to Melania's office, the photos showcase the former and incoming first lady's "dynamic life and featuring her in various settings—from her office, on the campaign trail, and at her home."

The pictures are also said to offer "a poignant glimpse into her fast-moving life, including behind the scenes while promoting her #1 New York Times best-selling book, MELANIA."

“I am pleased to share my journey—through photographs—with fans and collectors,” Melania said in a statement via her office. Over on X, President-elect Donald Trump's wife wrote, "On The Move – a series of new photographs capturing my journey. Each image showcases the art of being present while moving forward into an exciting new world."

"On the Move" is available for purchase on MelaniaTrump.com. It will be minted on the Solana blockchain. A source with knowledge tells HOLA! USA that a portion of the proceeds will go towards providing sponsorship for numerous students at the university level.

The launch of the digital collectible came one week after the 2024 United States presidential election. In a statement following her husband's win, Melania said, "The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom."

"We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security," she continued. "American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore."