Tiffany Trump shares photo of the 5 Trump siblings with Donald Trump: 'Dad, we are so proud of you!'

President-elect Donald Trump had the support of all his kids on election night. Following the dad of five's reelection, his younger daughter Tiffany Trump took to X to share a photo of the 45th president of the United States surrounded by family members, in addition to Elon Musk and the CEO of Tesla's son X.

"Dad, we are so proud of you!" Tiffany wrote alongside the photo.

The picture included the president-elect with his five children and their respective spouses: Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos, Barron Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump. Don Jr.'s five kids—Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe —and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump were also featured in the snapshot.

Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric are Donald's children from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, while Tiffany is from his second marriage to Marla Maples, and Barron is from his marriage to Melania Trump.

Missing from the family photo were the president's wife, Melania, as well as Ivanka's three kids and Eric's two kids. The Trump family is growing, as Tiffany is expecting her first child. The baby will be the newly elected 47th president of the United States' eleventh grandchild.

Kai is the eldest of Donald's grandchildren. The 17 year old took to her social media accounts to congratulate her paternal grandfather on winning the 2024 presidential election. Alongside a carousel of photos from election night, Kai wrote, "No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!"

© JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Kai, Melania and other family members joined the president-elect on stage as he delivered his victory speech early Wednesday morning. After thanking his wife, Donald said, "I want to thank my whole family. My amazing children and they are amazing children."

"Now we all think our children are amazing," President Trump continued. "Everybody here thinks their children are amazing, but that's a good thing when you think they are. But Don, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, Barron, [daughter-in-law] Lara, [son-in-law] Jared, Kimberly, [son-in-law] Michael, thank you all. What a help."