Paris Jackson celebrates a special anniversary

Paris Jackson is celebrating a special milestone - her debut studio album! The daughter of the late Michael Jackson has followed in his footsteps, and four years ago, she released the 11-track body of work titled "Wilted."

© Getty Paris' music has become a way for her to share her story

The singer and actress reposted a fan page that shared a gallery of information about the album, which they called a "milestone" in her musical career. "Soon after its release, the album reached #1 on iTunes USA, consolidating its solo debut with an incredible reception from the public. The work stood out for its alternative style and deep lyrics, which immerse themselves in complex themes such as love, loss, and self-discovery," they wrote in a slide.

Talking about her album, Paris told Variety in December 2020, "I wanted to really experiment with textures and just weird sounds, and I really wanted to make the listener feel uncomfortable in a comforting way. I believe that art is supposed to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable."

Paris promises new music

Paris, whose mom is Debbie Rowe, has been busy with her modeling and acting career, starring in One Spoon of Chocolate, written, produced, and directed by RZA. But earlier this year, the 26-year-old did promise new music was on the way, and has been collaborating with legendary songwriter/producer Linda Perry.

© Richard Bord Paris had added singer, actor, and model to her resume

Paris was a guest on Jade Iovine's podcast, Live From Bed, where she explained she would be sharing her story, and it sounds like she's getting raw, emotional, and candid, sharing stories that only her inner circle knows. "I mean, is some of it going to be hard for some people to hear? For sure, yeah, because what I'm talking about is a lot of touchy things," she said.

While she's talked about bands like Radiohead being an inspiration, she is of course, influenced by her father, who died in 2009 when she was 11. “I think he’ll always influence everything I do in some way, whether it’s subconscious or intentional,” she told the Evening Standard in 2021. “I was around that creativity all the time, so I’m sure I learned a lot of what I have from that.”