Michael Jackson's biopic 'Michael' gets a new release date, and it is not as soon as you might think

Lionsgate's much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, "Michael," has officially been rescheduled for a wide release on October 3, 2025. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film was initially slated for an April 18, 2025, release but has been moved back by six months to allow for additional work on the project.

"Michael" promises to offer a unique perspective on the life of the King of Pop, with Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, starring in the title role. The ensemble cast also includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo, adding an impressive lineup of talent to bring Jackson's story to life. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” Jaafar shared on Instagram.

© Vinnie Zuffante Popular American musician Michael Jackson (1958 - 2009) waves during the filming of the long-form music video for his song 'Bad,' directed by Martin Scorsese, New York, New York, 1987. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

The film is helmed by "Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua, who is working from a script by John Logan, with powerhouse producers Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain backing the project.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Fuqua shared insights into his vision, noting he was deep in the editing process at the time. The filmmaker spoke passionately about Michael Jackson's impact on his life and career: "Why I wanted to make it is, Michael," he said. "Michael was a big part of my life growing up, a big influence on my career, an incredible artist — but he was a human being, and we're exploring that. I'm very excited about it."

© GettyImages/Kevin Mazur

Fuqua's "Michael" is poised to dive deep into the iconic artist and the man behind the fame, capturing Jackson's humanity and unparalleled musical legacy. With scenes edited around Jackson's remarkable catalog, the film will feature an impressive 30 songs, aiming for a lengthy run time to do justice to the singer's life and enduring influence.

Audiences got a sneak peek of the biopic at CinemaCon in April, where producer Graham King shared footage of the film. King revealed they've opted for an extensive run time to ensure Michael's complex journey is fully portrayed, with a soundtrack spanning Jackson's biggest hits. “Michael will also be driven by Jackson’s musical accomplishments, which gives the film global potential similar to Bohemian Rhapsody, which grossed over $900 million worldwide, boosted the song catalog of Queen, got a Best Picture Oscar nom and a win for star Rami Malek,” Deadline reports.

© GettyImages

A string of record-breaking achievements marks Jackson's career. He holds 13 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles as a solo artist, and 30 of his songs reached the Top 10. His album "Thriller" set the industry on fire, staying at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 37 non-consecutive weeks and becoming the first album ever to produce seven Hot 100 top 10 singles.

Even after he died in 2009, Jackson continued to make history. Three of his albums reached the top three positions on Billboard's Top Pop Catalog Albums and Top Comprehensive Albums charts, an unprecedented feat showcasing his lasting influence on music.