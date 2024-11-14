Mark Zuckerberg records an acoustic cover of "Get Low" with T-Pain for his wife

Mark Zuckerberg's interests continue to expand into unexpected areas. After earning his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, it seems he’s checked another item off his bucket list—releasing his first track with the one and only T-Pain. It’s not a new song, but an acoustic cover of T-Pain’s 2002 hit “Get Low.” The billionaire shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, starting with an old picture of him and his wife, Priscilla Chan, from their college days. In the caption, he explained that he made the song for their "dating anniversary."

"'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," he wrote in the caption. "This year, I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track, also available on Spotify. Love you, P," he concluded.

The acoustic track sounds like a Blink-182 Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus outro, with Zuckerberg and T-Pain harmonizing over lyrics like “skeet skeet skeet.” The unlikely duo released the remix under the name "Z-Pain," leading fans and haters to wonder, "Are we going to get more of this?"

Mixed reviews online

It’s no surprise that the track has received mixed reviews. On Zuckerberg’s post, there were comments ranging from "Who said romance was dead?!" to "This dude is so unserious," and "We got Mark making music before GTA 6."

On YouTube, people reacted with comments like, "This is without a doubt the funniest song I’ve ever heard," "WHAT TIMELINE IS THIS?!?" and "Wtf."

Mark's love story

© Taylor Hill Priscilla Chan has been Mark Zuckerberg's rock since before the fame

While we may not see the track up for a Grammy, the one person who only need to appreciate the gesture is his wife, Priscilla. Though he wasn’t involved in the film, the world got a glimpse of Zuckerberg’s story at Harvard, where the idea for Facebook took shape in The Social Network.

Mark met Priscilla at a frat party in 2003 while they were both attending Harvard. According to a The Way We Met Facebook post, they met in line for the bathroom, and although she initially thought he was "a little nerdy," he won her over, and they started dating.

Priscilla was one of the first people to join Facebook and supported him when he decided to drop out of Harvard to run the company. She moved to California to become a medical student at the University of California after Mark relocated.

Now a pediatrician, Priscilla was also the inspiration behind Mark’s initiative to promote organ donation on Facebook. When they decided to move in together, Mark announced it on Facebook with the simple post: "Priscilla Chan is moving in this weekend." The couple married on May 19, 2012, and now share three daughters: Maxima, August, and Aurelia.