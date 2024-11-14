Deborra-Lee Furness subtly weighs in on Hugh Jackman's alleged affair

Hugh Jackman has reportedly moved on with his former costar Sutton Foster, and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has taken notice. The couple split last year after 27 years of marriage, and she recently added fuel to the fire of speculations that he was having an affair with his former castmate.

Better times between the couple that was married for 27 years

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, are officially together, and the outlet reported that Furness “liked” a post discussing the alleged romance. On October 26, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig claimed that Jackman “blindsided” Furness with his Music Man co-star, Sutton Foster, referring to her as his "mistress."

There was no confusion when it comes to Lustig's allegations, decribing him as "up to no good." Deborra "gave him pretty much her whole life and career then she started getting real worried when he was doing his Broadway show because he was supposedby obsessed with Sutton," Lustig says, along with text explaining they first sparked rumors in 2021.

While her account is private—visible only to less than 400 followers—the “like” didn’t go unnoticed.

© The Grosby Group Hugh and Sutton have already had red carpet moments

The Broadway stars starred together in the 2022 revival of Music Man. An Us Weekly insider said their friendship turned romantic during its 11-month run, and their relationship "is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced."

Sutton was also married, filing for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin last month in October amid rumors of a relationship with Jackman.

© The Grosby Group Hugh and Sutton pose at the 75th Annual Tony Awards, 12 Jun 2022

The Us Weekly insider said many people on Broadway knew about the relationship "but kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap." A source also noted that Jackman and Foster are "really happy now.”

An end of an era

The former couple announced their split in September 2023, sharing in a joint statement that their paths were now diverging as they focused on “individual growth.”

© GettyImages Met Gala 2023

“We have been fortunate to share nearly three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful and loving marriage,” they said at the time.“Our journey is now changing and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” it continued. “Our family has been and always will be our top priority. We take on this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.” Things seemed to be in good spirits between them following the split, as they celebrated his birthday together the following month.