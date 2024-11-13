Blue Ivy stuns in pink at the "Wicked" red carpet in Los Angeles

Blue Ivy has picked a side. The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked," one of the most anticipated films of the year. Like many celebrities, Blue showed a preference for her favorite character on the red carpet.

She opted for pink, a color linked to Glinda, the film's deuteragonist played by Ariana Grande.

© Ezra Shaw Blue Ivy at this year's Super Bowl

Though Blue, 12, didn't walk the red carpet, she was photographed at the event.

Photos shared by Pop Base showed Blue looking stunning in a long pink gown. The dress was form-fitting and ankle length, made up of a tight bodice and a skirt with a straight silhouette.

Blue wore her hair long and braided and rounded out the look with a pink clutch purse, and golden accessories in the form of heels and jewelry.

Viewers praised Blue's look and were even surprised by her height.

"OMG SHE'S SO TALL WASN'T SHE 7 LITERALLY YESTERDAY!" wrote a stressed-out fan.

Others commented on her dress color choice and what that says about her preferences. "She's a Glinda girl as expected."

More details about 'Wicked' and its premiere

"Wicked" premieres in theaters this November 22nd. The anticipated musical is based on the Broadway version of the show and is split in two parts.

It stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, two drastically different witches who befriend each other while studying magic at Shiz University. The film's sequel is expected to be released a year from now.

The Los Angeles premiere was hosted by some of the most notorious celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originally played Elphaba and Glinda, Normani, and more.

Many of the guests opted for colors that reflected the film's themes and protagonists, including pink, different shades of green, and plenty of gold and glitter to match the vibrant world of the Land of Oz.