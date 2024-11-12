Vanessa Bryant and Jessica Alba shine in glamorous gowns at the Baby2Baby Gala

Vanessa Bryant made a stunning appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. Known for her elegance and impeccable style, Vanessa captivated in a glittery, low-cut gold gown that emphasized her beauty and confident presence. The sparkling, curve-hugging dress featured a cowl neckline and subtle shimmer, exuding sophistication and glamour.

Her look was elevated by layered diamond necklaces, adding a touch of sparkle near her face and complementing the gown's effect. Vanessa kept her hair sleek and straight, with classic makeup that highlighted her warm smile, giving her an effortlessly chic aura.

© Charley Gallay (L-R) Jessica Alba and Vanessa Bryant attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

While mingling with the evening's attendees, Vanessa took a memorable side-by-side photo with actress Jessica Alba, who also brought her fashion A-game. Jessica looked radiant in a sequined, rose-colored gown adorned with intricate beading and a sheer cape detail, adding a touch of Hollywood drama to her look.

She completed her look with diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a delicate clutch in a soft metallic shade that complemented her gown's hues. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and her natural makeup highlighted her radiant complexion, adding to the gown's romantic feel.

What is the Baby2Baby gala?

The Baby2Baby Gala is an annual charity event hosted by the nonprofit organization Baby2Baby, which provides essential items like diapers, clothing, and basic necessities to children in need. Held in Los Angeles, the gala gathers Hollywood celebrities, philanthropists, and influential figures to raise funds and awareness for the organization's mission. Each year, the gala also honors a special guest with the "Giving Tree Award" for their dedication to improving the lives of underprivileged children.

© GettyImages The Alba/ Warren family in 2019

Past honorees include Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, and Kerry Washington. The event typically features live performances, high-profile attendees in glamorous attire, and a charity auction to support Baby2Baby's efforts to help impoverished families.

Since its founding in 2011, Baby2Baby has made a significant impact, distributing millions of items to children across the United States. The gala plays a crucial role in funding these efforts, and it has become a highlight on the Hollywood social calendar, with attendees dressed in high fashion to support a meaningful cause.

Vanessa's Halloween

Vanessa's outing came weeks after she had taken to social media to share her incredible Halloween look. Vanessa Bryant shared a look at her family's perfectly coordinated Halloween costume, which found inspiration in "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice." Vanessa took on two roles, dressing up as Beetlejuice in a striped black and white suit, complemented by white makeup and a green wig. She also portrayed Delores, the character played by Monica Bellucci, who is known for her striking pale complexion and the cracks that run through her face and chest, giving her the appearance of a broken porcelain doll.

© @vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant and her kids dress up for Halloween

Vanessa's outfit had incredible details, including a stunning black dress that looked exactly like the one in the film and her black hair styled identical to Belluci's. Natalia dressed up as Lydia Deetz. She wore a red wedding dress and carried a black bouquet of flowers, referencing the wedding scene from the original film.

In late October, Natalia and Vanessa also stepped out in breathtaking saris at a swanky Indian wedding. Natalia first wowed fans with her traditional Indian sari, custom-designed by KYNAH. Vanessa, 42, followed up with her stunning look in a sari from the same designer.