Arnold Schwarzenegger encourages followers to 'do more' on Veteran's Day; 'You can make your own tradition'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating all of the veterans who have made sacrifices for this country. In a new Instagram post, Schwarzenegger encouraged his followers to do more this Veteran's Day holiday, going out of their comfort zone to celebrate and honor their nation's heroes.

© Ivan Apfel Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a post commemorating Veteran's Day

In a post shared on Instagram, Schwarzenegger shared some images of what he was up to this Veteran's Day. The photos show him wearing a jacket and a shirt in support of the American troops and some polarized sunglasses.

The photos show him serving some pizza to veterans and taking selfies with anyone who requested them.

He also shared a video of himself addressing the local news. "These are the people that protect us, year in and year out," he said.

"It's important that on Veteran's Day, we think about that. These are the action heroes. These are the people that are willing to sacrifice their lives for this country," he said.

Schwarzenegger's yearly Veteran's Day tradition

In the post's caption, Schwarzenegger shared his tradition for Veteran's Day and encouraged his followers to create their own traditions and find new ways of supporting the US troops.

"Today, I want to thank each and every one of our veterans," he wrote.

"You make this country the greatest country in the world. You put yourselves at risk for all of us. You served us, and now you deserve our service. I also want to ask all of my followers and fans to do more than enjoy the holiday or post a picture of a flag. It is our turn to serve these heroes. My tradition is bringing pizza to the vets at the Veterans Affairs center in LA and hanging with them to make sure they know how thankful I am."

"You can make your own tradition - thank a veteran, buy them dinner, or just write to your politicians and demand that we take better care of our heroes."