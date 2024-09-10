7 vintage Arnold Schwarzenegger photos that cement his status as a Hollywood heartthrob

Arnold Schwarzenegger has done it all. The bodybuilder, actor, politician, life guru, fitness expert, and more, has been a fixture in Hollywood since the '70s when he made a splash after appearing in the documentary "Pumping Iron." The docudrama followed the rivalry between Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno, as the two prepared for the year's biggest competitions: Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia. The film made Schwarzenegger a big success, pushing him to get cast in projects like "Conan the Barbarian," "The Terminator," and so much more.

While Schwarzenegger is primarily known for his fitness and onscreen presence, he was also a stunning Hollywood heartthrob. While his muscles often took center stage, Schwarzenegger had a great smile, a head of swoopy hair, and often wore plenty of stylish looks. Scroll down to see some of our favorite Schwarzenegger photos that guarantee him a spot in Hollywood's roster of timeless heartthrobs.

© Evening Standard Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger spent blew up in the late '70s and '80s, but he arrived in the US long before, pursuing a dream of acting. He starred in his first film in 1970, called "Hercules in New York." Since his accent was so thick, the filmmakers brought in another actor to dub Schwarzenegger's lines.



© Jack Mitchell Arnold Schwarzenegger Schwarzenegger in 1976, a year before his break in the documentary "Pumping Iron," and a few years before his star-making performance in "Conan the Barbarian."

© CBS Photo Archive Arnold Schwarzenegger One of the biggest moments in Schwarzenegger's career was his appearance on "Happy Anniversary and Goodbye." While he played a small part, he appeared alongside comedy legend Lucille Ball, who believed in him and continued to check up on him and his career many years after.

© Bettmann Arnold Schwarzenegger Schwarzenegger became a prominent figure in New York in the '70s. Here he is, dancing in one of the city's most prominent discos.

© Ron Galella Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver began dating in 1977 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. The two married in 1986, having four children together: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

© Walt Disney Television Photo Arc Arnold Schwarzenegger Schwarzenegger is a well-rounded athlete. In 1977, he played at the RFK Tennis Tournament, where he was joined by other celebrities.

