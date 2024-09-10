Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 vintage Arnold Schwarzenegger photos that cement his status as a Hollywood heartthrob
Arnold Schwarzenegger© Jack Mitchell

Schwarzenegger is known as an action icon, but he was also a Hollywood heartthrob

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 12:46 PM EDT

Arnold Schwarzenegger has done it all. The bodybuilder, actor, politician, life guru, fitness expert, and more, has been a fixture in Hollywood since the '70s when he made a splash after appearing in the documentary "Pumping Iron." The docudrama followed the rivalry between Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno, as the two prepared for the year's biggest competitions: Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia. The film made Schwarzenegger a big success, pushing him to get cast in projects like "Conan the Barbarian," "The Terminator," and so much more. 

While Schwarzenegger is primarily known for his fitness and onscreen presence, he was also a stunning Hollywood heartthrob. While his muscles often took center stage, Schwarzenegger had a great smile, a head of swoopy hair, and often wore plenty of stylish looks. Scroll down to see some of our favorite Schwarzenegger photos that guarantee him a spot in Hollywood's roster of timeless heartthrobs. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger© Evening Standard

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger spent blew up in the late '70s and '80s, but he arrived in the US long before, pursuing a dream of acting. He starred in his first film in 1970, called "Hercules in New York." Since his accent was so thick, the filmmakers brought in another actor to dub Schwarzenegger's lines. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger© Jack Mitchell

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger in 1976, a year before his break in the documentary "Pumping Iron," and a few years before his star-making performance in "Conan the Barbarian." 

Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Happy Anniversary and Goodbye"© CBS Photo Archive

Arnold Schwarzenegger

One of the biggest moments in Schwarzenegger's career was his appearance on "Happy Anniversary and Goodbye." While he played a small part, he appeared alongside comedy legend Lucille Ball, who believed in him and continued to check up on him and his career many years after. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Anna Ujvari in New York© Bettmann

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger became a prominent figure in New York in the '70s. Here he is, dancing in one of the city's most prominent discos. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver© Ron Galella

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver began dating in 1977 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. The two married in 1986, having four children together: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher

Arnold Schwarzenegger© Walt Disney Television Photo Arc

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger is a well-rounded athlete. In 1977, he played at the RFK Tennis Tournament, where he was joined by other celebrities. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger© -

Arnold Schwarzenegger

In 1977, Schwarzenegger stopped by the Cannes Film Festival, where he presented "Pumping Iron" alongside the documentary's filmmakers. 

