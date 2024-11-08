Ted Cruz's daughter Caroline responds after going viral with Donald Trump clip

Ted Cruz may have forgotten his 2016 beef with Donald Trump, where the President insinuated his wife was ugly, but his daughter hasn’t. His 16-year-old daughter Caroline Cruz is going viral after a clip showed her making a face when her dad said he hoped Donald would win the presidency.

It’s pretty obvious how Caroline felt about her dad's endorsement, and it looks like she’s telling her mother, "Don’t clap for that."

As the clip made its way around X, amassing millions of views and headlines beginning to circulate, Caroline took to TikTok, posting her first video in two years. "Thank y’all for the nice comments," she captioned a photo of her posing with her sister Catherine at the rally.

Post by Caroline

She hilariously set the picture to Sexxy Red’s "She’s Back." In the comments, thousands left messages like "Sorry about your dad but happy you’re here," and "Don’t clap for that earned you a Cancun trip. You icon, you," referencing when Cruz left Texas for Cancun with his family as millions endured a winter disaster.

One fan suggested she start a podcast with Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia, who emerged as a prominent anti-Trump figure in 2020 during her mother’s tenure as the former president’s Senior Counselor. Although they had some very public disputes, they did seem to put aside their political views and even went to the polls together to "cancel out each other’s votes."

While Caroline and Claudia can still get along with their families despite their political views, Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian, who transitioned in 2022, no longer has a relationship with him.

She dropped his last name in 2022, and they have been very vocal about their disdain for each other. Vivian recently shared her feelings about their future in the U.S. which went viral, with the the billionaire writing on X, "The woke mind virus killed my son."