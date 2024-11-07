Ella Emhoff gets emotional after Kamala Harris concedes to Donald Trump: 'My heart is full'

Ella Emhoff couldn't hide her emotions after Kamala Harris' speech following the results of the presidential election. The model and artist was visibly emotional after her stepmom shared her thoughts on Donald Trump's win, as well as her presidential campaign, in which Ella played a part.

"To my beloved Doug and our family, I love you so very much," Kamala said during her speech on Wednesday. Second Gentleman Dough Emhoff shared a sweet embrace with Ella, as the pair continued to watch the speech from the crowd.

© MANDEL NGAN Ella Emhoff gets emotional as she reaches to hug someone after US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke at Howard University

"My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. Full of love for our country and full of resolve," Kamala continued. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign."

© Andrew Harnik Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say, hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright," she said. "Now, I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. But we must accept the results of this election."

© Andrew Harnik Tim Walz, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff

Ella's support for Kamala during her campaign:

Ella was actively showing her support for Kamala during the presidential campaign and proved that they have a close relationship. “Like a lot of young people, I didn’t always understand what I was feeling, but no matter what, Kamala was there for me. She was patient, caring and always took me seriously. She’s never stopped listening to me and she’s not going to stop listening to all of us," she said at the Democratic National Convention.

“How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I,” Ella wrote on Instagram stories. “I love my three parents," she added.