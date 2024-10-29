Ella Emhoff shows off her tattoo collection in fuzzy top and plaid skirt in New York City

Ella Emhoff stepped out in a cozy ensemble during her latest outing. Kamala Harris' stepdaughter walked the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing head-to-toe Coach and showing off her extensive tattoo collection.

Ella is known for her stylish and fun looks and continues to become a familiar face in the fashion industry after attending and walking in multiple runway shows in recent years.

The model attended Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Collina Strada, and more during New York Fashion Week this year, apart from being photographed sitting front row, showing off her ensembles.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Ella Emhoff is seen arriving to the 2024 CFDA Awards

This time, Ella wore a fuzzy gray top featuring spaghetti straps and a cropped silhouette. The model paired the look with a plaid maxi skirt featuring a giant gray bow in the front made from the same fabric as her top. She also wore black leather boots and a matching bag.

Ella put her own twist by adorning her bag with a baby blue bow and charms. Her look was reimagined from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

© John Nacion Ella Emhoff at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History

Ella continues to carve her own path as an artist, as well as her success in the modeling world after signing with IMG in 2021. She made headlines this year after walking the runway for Coach.

She wore a leather mini skirt paired with a black blazer and matching black flats. She was photographed walking the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of NYFW. She modeled for the brand, sporting an 'I Love NY' white T-shirt and a chain-link strap shoulder bag, completing the look with black flats, and a black hat.

© Paul Morigi Ella Emhoff walks the runway at the Coach fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week

Ella's ongoing support for her stepmom Kamala:

Ella has been actively showing her support for her stepmom Kamala and has proved that they have a close relationship. “Like a lot of young people, I didn’t always understand what I was feeling, but no matter what, Kamala was there for me. She was patient, caring and always took me seriously. She’s never stopped listening to me and she’s not going to stop listening to all of us," she said at the Democratic National Convention.

“How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like cole and I,” Ella wrote on Instagram stories. “I love my three parents," she added.