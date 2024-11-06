Kris Jenner turns 69: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Lauren Sánchez celebrate her with heartfelt tributes

Kris Jenner, the beloved matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, celebrated her 69th birthday on Tuesday, and her loved ones took to social media to honor her with affectionate messages. Kim Kardashian led the tributes, sharing a sweet throwback photo from the 1980s, capturing a precious moment from her own childhood with her mother.

"Happy Birthday to the queen of our world Kris Jenner!" Kim wrote. "I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids. It really is unmatched, and I'm just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and celebrating you today and every day!"

© © IG: @krisjenner Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian hit the like button, while Kris's close friend Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Jeff Bezos, joined in on the celebration. Sharing an older snapshot, Sanchez wrote, "Thank you for the light and love you bring to everyone around you. I truly love you so much," closing her message with a red heart emoji.

Khloé Kardashian also celebrated in her signature, larger-than-life style, sharing, "Singing on the top Of my lungs 'Happy Birthday Mommy!!' There are no words that could ever fully capture how much you mean to me, but I will try, because you deserve to know. Since day one, you have been my world, my rock, my greatest source of love. (With my daddy) Mommy, without you there is nothing. You are everything to me and so much more! You have taught me so much—how to love unconditionally, how to be strong even when things seem impossible, how to show compassion even when you don't want to lol Your wisdom, your zest for life and your love are qualities I admire more than I can ever express.There is no world or lifetime that doesn't have you in it right by my side. You make every moment I have with you memorable!" she wrote.

© Getty Images

Adding: "You make life worth living! You remind me that each day of life is a celebration! You remind me to live and not just exist. You remind me to dance as often as I can. You make me believe I can do anything at any time and You make life look so damn fabulous!To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet - Happy happy birthday!!A massive Martini Cheers to my biggest inspiration, The queen of my world!! Martini Cheers to The life of every party, to the woman who makes me laugh until I cry. The gate keeper to all that is sacred and special! Our Secret holder, problem solver, My heartbeat, My teacher, My safe place, My best friend! My entire life! My world! My neighbor for life HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!"

Known for her relentless support and love for her children, Kris has created a legacy of loyalty and resilience that continues to inspire her family and friends.