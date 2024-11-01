Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reveal they're still in touch; 'He's a good guy'

Way back in 2022, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson used to dominate the news. The unlikely pair dated for nine months after meeting on a "Saturday Night Live" episode. And while their relationship is over, it appears like the two are still friends, and even stay in touch.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

A source close to Davidson revealed that he's "still friends with pretty much all his exes," they said to PEOPLE.

In the case of Kim, the two "still talk occasionally. He’s a good guy, and they root for him."

The source also revealed the reason why Davidson's most recent relationship with Madelyn Cline concluded. “Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn," they said. "It just ran its course."

© NBC Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for 9 months

More details about Kardashian and Davidson's relationship

Davidson and Kardashian met in October of 2021. The pair's relationship stirred some conversation from the start, beginning with a kiss they shared in an SNL skit where they both played Jasmin and Aladdin.

The two appeared to really like each other, with them calling each other boyfriend and girlfriend, and with Davidson even getting a tattoo of their relationship.

After their break-up, Kardashian discussed the relationship and revealed that they had a great dynamic and that things hadn't worked out. "He's a cutie," she said to Interview Magazine.

"He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore."

Following their split, Kardashian has kept her relationships out of the public eye, although she was linked to Odell Beckham Jr. For the time being, she's single and focused on her work and family.

“Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. “She’d love to date someone that’s close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid-driven. That’s always Kim’s top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold.”