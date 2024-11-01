Heidi Klum's daughter sports an extraterrestrial look while her mom transforms into E.T. for Halloween 2024

Leni Klum is proving she's ready to take up the Halloween mantle from her famous mom, Heidi Klum! The 20-year-old model arrived at Heidi's 23rd Annual Halloween Party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on October 31, dressed as a sleek, sexy alien—a fitting homage to her mom's longstanding Halloween reputation.

Leni's outfit was a striking blend of edgy and extraterrestrial, featuring black leggings, thigh-high boots, and a corset, all in a sleek black. She took her look a step further by painting her entire body white, accessorizing with a white wig, antennae, and face prosthetics that gave her an otherworldly edge.

© TheStewartofNY (L-R) Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, and Leni Klum attend Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Standing tall next to Heidi and her mom's husband, Tom Kaulitz—who went all out in elaborate costumes as E.T. from the classic 1982 Spielberg film—Leni embodied a modern alien allure, adding a futuristic flair to the Klum family's Halloween tradition.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Leni Olumi Klum is seen leaving Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Heidi, known for her creative and jaw-dropping Halloween transformations, kept her party's 25th-anniversary celebration memorable by embracing an unexpected character: E.T., the iconic extraterrestrial. She shared an exclusive look into her transformation on Instagram, revealing the personal significance behind her choice.

"From the moment I started envisioning my costume for the 25th year of #HeidiHalloween," she captioned, "I was inspired by one of my favorite movies. As a nine-year-old in Germany, E.T. introduced me to the idea that there's life outside planet earth."

© Heidi Klum Heidi Klum's jaw-dropping transformation into E.T. for Halloween 2024

The detailed transformation took months of preparation, and the behind-the-scenes footage Heidi posted showed her working with a skilled team of makeup artists and prosthetic experts to create an uncannily lifelike E.T. look. From facial prosthetics to textured body paint, every element brought her extraterrestrial vision to life, cementing Heidi's reputation as the queen of Halloween.

"I know E.T. wanted to go home, but I hope that if the movie took place in 2024 that my favorite extra terrestrial would come to my party instead.Thank you to my husband for being the best sport and always dressing up with me year after year and thank you to the best, most talented team who took my wildest dream and turned it into reality. I couldn’t do it without you ❤️," she wrote.