Eva Longoria reveals Victoria Beckham’s go to breakfast meal

Victoria Beckham has made headlines for her strict eating habits, but Eva Longoria can relate to her tastes—at least for breakfast. David Beckham surprised many when he shared that he's seen his wife eat the same meal every day for the over 25 years he’s known her, but Longoria recently revealed another meal she enjoys.

© Getty Images

In 2022 the famous soccer player went viral when he shared on Ruthie Rogers’ food-centric River Cafe Table 4 podcast, “I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years! Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables."

But Victoria does mix it up for breakfast. According to Longoria, 49, Victoria makes a “great” breakfast of egg whites and avocado, which is also Longoria’s go-to dish. “She’s actually easy because we eat the same breakfast,” Longoria said. “We both love egg whites and avocado. When we’re together... she makes a great egg whites and avocado,” she added.

Longoria who recently revealed she saved John Wick, and Victoria are longtime friends, and Longoria confirmed that for dinner, the Spice Girls star sticks to her go-to meal. “For dinner, she is definitely steamed fish. Steamed fish, steamed vegetables,” the Flamin’ Hot director said.

While Beckham expressed that it was “unfortunate” he couldn’t share something he finds delicious with his wife, Longoria says it makes things simple. “She’s easy. It’s actually the opposite. She is actually easy, not difficult,” she explained.

What Victoria has said about her diet

© Getty NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Victoria Beckham is seen on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

David wasn’t oversharing when he revealed her habits; Victoria has openly discussed her strict eating routine. Speaking to Ruth Rogers on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, she explained, “To most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar, and then to season myself.”

She continued, “I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces. This is where I sound even more boring in the food department.”

On the same podcast, she revealed her comfort food is whole-grain toast with salt. “It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted, and I love salt,” she explained

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Victoria explained what she does to treat herself. “I am disciplined with my eating—that’s how I find I get the most out of my body. My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs," she shared. "I have lots of avocados and really good fats, like salmon. With four children and a job, I work long hours, and doing this works for me so I can give 100 percent,” the mother of four added.