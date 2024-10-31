Ariana DeBose praises 'magnificent' 'Kraven the Hunter' co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his abs

Ariana DeBose is gearing up for a big year. The actress and performer is preparing for the release of "Kraven the Hunter," a superhero movie starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, and "House of Spoils," a horror film where she plays the lead.

© Taylor Hill Ariana DeBose at the Academy Museum Gala

In an interview with CBR, DeBose discussed some of the best parts of her work in "Kraven the Hunter," which include collaborating with Taylor-Johnson and the film's director J.C. Chandor.

When asked about what excites her the most about the film's release, she said, "Aaron Taylor-Johnson. He is just magnificent as Kraven. He is everything that the Sony-Marvel universe needs."

"And I had a great time working with J.C. Chandor too!"

© GettyImages Aaron Taylor Johnson has been linked with many projects, including the new James Bond

"Kraven the Hunter" has been in development for years, following the story of one of Spider-Man's most iconic villains. The film follows the origin of the supervillain, exploring the complex and toxic relationship that he has with his father, which results in him working to become the greatest hunter in the world.

DeBose stars as Calypso Ezili, a voodoo priestess who's also a villain of the Spider-Man universe, and a partner to Kraven.

DeBose's opinion on Taylor-Johnson's incredible abs

Last week, DeBose was one of the guests at the prestigious Academy Museum Gala, where she spoke about her various projects and about one topic that interests a large percentage of the population.

"I gotta talk to you about something very important," asked Marc Malkin, Variety's reporter. The comment prompted DeBose to huddle closer. "Aaron Taylor Johnson's abs!" he said, making her laugh.

"Oh yeah," DeBose said. "Those are real. I had the privilege of looking at those."

When asked about her feelings when witnessing them, DeBose said, "I think he might have been hungry! But, they're beautiful."

While DeBose agreed that Taylor-Johnson is a "spectacular human," she also shared that he's "much more than his abs."

"And quite frankly he's a very good actor. I was very proud to work with him."