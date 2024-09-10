Ariana DeBose stars as a haunted chef in spooky-looking 'House of Spoils'

Ariana DeBose is pivoting for her next project. The performer, known for musical work in films like "West Side Story," is starring in "House of Spoils," a horror film produced by Blumhouse, the studio behind fun and scary projects like "Megan" and "Get Out."

© GettyImages DeBose stars as the film's lead.

The film's first trailer was released today, showing a story that appears to be a dark rift on "The Bear."

It follows an ambitious and nameless chef, played by DeBose, who quits her high-end job to open her restaurant in a remote location away from the city. As she builds a team of chefs and workers, she realizes that the place might be haunted by something terrifying, prompting delusions and some disturbing imagery, among them plenty of bugs and spoiled food.

You can check out the full trailer below.

More details about 'House of Spoils'

In an interview with Elle, DeBose shared some of her prep to play a chef and a character whose defining characteristic is her obsession with work. “When I read the script, I was fascinated by the idea of a character with no name. Chef, defined by her work — how many women, everybody really, can relate to that idea at one point in their lives?” said DeBose.

“I trained in New York City for about a week with chef Ayesha Nurdjaja of Shukette (which is an amazing spot, by the way). It was terrifying, but I had a blast! She gave me a good jumpstart! Dang, can she run a kitchen!”

"House of Spoils" is written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who revealed that the idea for the film is based on a person trying to find their footing as a leader, and the difficulties that arise when they try to find their voice.