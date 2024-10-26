Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, and more

2024 is almost over, and TikTok is still going strong! Your favorite celebrities are sharing random and entertaining content, giving fans an inside look like never before. Get the weekend started and get ready to have fun with our weekly roundup of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a look inside Hailey Bieber's star-studded Rhode party with her famous friends and family like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

2. Shakira

Shakira gets a special visit from Manuel Turizo at rehearsals for a dance number to her new banger "Soltera."

@shakira Mira quién pasó a verme en los ensayos hoy. Look who showed up to my rehearsals today! Juernes de solteras… y solteros!#NewMusic #Soltera @Manuel Turizo ♬ original sound - Shakira

3. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera introduces her team aka "minions" and continues to prove she is aging backward.

4. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and her vocal coach Stevie Mackey and actress Jenifer Lewis encourage fans to vote. She previously endorsed Kamala Harris for POTUS.

5. Jaime Camil

Jaime Camil, who recently launched his own Expedia shop, celebrates LAFC's Western Supremacy with Justin Baldoni.

6. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria, who recently revealed she saved John Wick, shows off her dance moves with her family.

7. David Beckham

David Beckham poses with Messi and the rest of Inter Miami class of 2024.

8. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares a throwback from Halloween 2019 when she dressed up as Rapunzel.

9. Guaynaa

Guaynaa shares a fun fact from his new song "Funeral" revealing in Spanish, "Did you know that the song "Funeral" begins with a mix of real and recreated sounds from a live funeral?"

@yosoyguaynaa 🇲🇽🎺💀👻⚰️ “Funeral” es una joya!!! Espero que se disfruten este cumbión tanto como yo disfruté el proceso de creación!!! Los amoooo 🧡🧡🧡🧡 ♬ original sound - guaynaa

10. Lupita Nyung'o

Lupita Nyung'o, who is now a single woman, visits Harlem and gives raving reviews about Accra Restaurant's Okra Soup, impressing fans with her ability to eat hot soup in a car while wearing Chanel.