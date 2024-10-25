New Music Friday: Elena Rose, Lady Gaga, Guaynaa, and more

Happy Friday! We are just days away from November and 2024 is coming to an end. It's been an incredible year for new music and HOLA! has kept you hip and fresh with our weekly round-ups. This week is no different, so get your playlist ready and the weekend started.

ELENA ROSE - Otro Huevón

Venezuelan-American Elena Rose keeps impressing with her raw and captivating talent with her new track "Otro Huevón," tackling unfulfilling relationships with humor and honesty. This release is part of her upcoming EP EN LAS NUBES (CON MIS PANAS), a seven-chapter project featuring collaborations with artists like Greeicy and Alvaro Diaz.

Guaynaa - Funeral

It's been a busy year for Puerto Rican singer and Only Fans model Guaynaa. Cowboy photoshoots aside he's remained committed to music exploring different genres. This week he dropped "Funeral" which comes with a stunning music video. He wrote on social media he has an album on the way and the single means so much to him, "for this new growth as a performer, artist, and composer."

J Noa, Israel B - Su Lady

Dominican breakout rapper J Noa collaborates with Spanish artist Israel B. The track has a sick beat with the rappers complimenting each other's unique flows and voices. It comes with a thrilling music video starring the artists as love interests.

Estevie - Cowboy Rockstar

Ethereal Gen-Z singer Estevie slows it down with her latest release, "Cowboy Rockstar." The 19-year-old cumbia artist is one to watch as she continues to show off her incredible voice and vision.

LATIN MAFIA - Siento que merezco más

Mexico indie pop band trio Latin Mafia drops "Siento que merezco más." The catchy and experimental track is a breath of fresh air for the Latin music scene. The group consists of brothers Milton, Emilio, and Mike de la Rosa.

Carin León, Gabito Ballesteros - Ese Vato No Te Queda

Carin León and Gabito Ballesteros team up for "Ese Vato No Te Queda," marking a new chapter for both artists. The Sonora-born singers step away from their signature styles to explore a more pop-inspired sound. “I love to support people from my homeland, especially young people like Gabito Ballesteros, who come with fresh proposals and big ambitions. This song is proof that two Sonoran artists can achieve incredible things, even in a style that is not ours. We are sure you will be surprised and you will love it,” said León in a press release.

Natti Natasha - Escasez De Besos

Dominican superstar Natti Natasha drops her new single “Escasez de Besos,” following the success of her chart-topping hit “Tu Loca.” The track celebrates women reclaiming their strength and independence after toxic relationships, with a powerful message of self-love.

LA CRUZ, VILLANO ANTILLANO - PRIVADO

La Cruz drops his new EP EL NENE, VOL.1, a collection of six tracks like "Privado" in collaboration with Villano Antillano. It's the perfect track for the weekend.

Addison Rae - Aquamarine

Addison Rae shows off her dancing skills outside of TikTok dances with "Aquamarine." The singer with Mexican roots was MIA for a minute but was in the studio cooking some fresh pop hits.

Lady Gaga - Disease

Following the release of Joker: Folie à Deux Lady Gaga drops "Disease." The track gained 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours.