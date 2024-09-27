Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyung'o are over! The actor is spotted with Nastassja Roberts

Lupita Nyung'o is a single woman again. After announcing the end of her relationship with Selema Masekela in October 2023, she quickly moved on to Joshua Jackson. While it seemed like things were going well, he was spotted this week with model Nastassja Roberts, leaving many intrigued.

© GettyImages Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson made headlines after they split from their partners

While Nyongo and Jackson were a cute couple, a source confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they are no longer together. "He's out and about, dating and living his life," the insider said, noting that Jackson is prioritizing being a great dad and his career and in between that, having fun."

© Grosby Group Joshua Jackson attends an event with German model Nastassja Roberts, in New York

One of the ladies he seems to be having fun with is Masekela. They were photographed having a night out in New York City on Monday, September 23. He looked dressed to impress with a plum-colored button-up shirt, matching trousers, and black suede loafers, with the modeling wearing a sheer black dress and matching pumps.

Jackson and N'yungo's short-lived romance

© GrosbyGroup Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson were all smiles in their short lived romance

When Jackson and Nyung'o started dating, they were both fresh out of long-term relationships. He and his former partner, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce after four years of marriage in October 2023, announcing the date of separation on September 13. Per TMZ, she asked for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.

Nyong'o was later spotted with Jackson at Janelle Monáe’s concert in October. After their sighting Nyungo announced on Instagram that she was no longer dating Masekela in a lengthy statement. She wrote about her “personal truth” as a means to “publicly dissociate” from someone she “can no longer trust.”