Tom Cruise's visit to a tiny Spanish village with only 14 residents sparks curiosity

Tom Cruise has traveled the world, but his recent stop has left many intrigued. The actor recently visited the remote village of Arguisal, located in the municipality of Sabiñánigo, Huesca, Spain, which reportedly has only 14 inhabitants. El Periodico de Aragon reported on Tuesday that businessman Javier Oliván, who is from the area, welcomed him into his home.

Oliván is the Chief Operating Officer of Meta, overseeing the company’s business operations, as well as the infrastructure and core products for its family of apps, as stated on Meta's website. He joined the company in 2007, when it was still Facebook, and became Mark Zuckerberg’s right-hand man in 2022.

While Oliván now resides in Palo Alto, California, he hails from humble beginnings in Arguisal. According to El Periódico de Aragón, he built a house in the village, which serves as his personal retreat, embracing a digital nomad lifestyle.

The Top Gun star and the tech executive reportedly became close friends in the United States. Cruise traveled to Arguisal by helicopter, accompanied by one of his sisters and her husband. Little is known about the visit, but the outlet reported there was a private dinner.

Spain has become a favored destination for the 62-year-old actor, who has visited the country at least three times this year. In May, Cruise was in Mallorca, where he met with Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu. The actor has signed on to star in Iñárritu’s upcoming English-language film, which he likely hopes will earn him his first Oscar.

In June, Cruise returned to Spain, this time with director Wade Eastwood, flying around the island in his personal HondaJet, which he pilots himself.