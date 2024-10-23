Jennifer Lopez elevates preppy style with sleek polo, flats, and pearls

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez reflected on her personal growth, admitting it took years to realize she doesn’t need a relationship to define her happiness. She shared how, for a long time, she sought fulfillment in others, but has since discovered that true contentment comes from within. Since her divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez has embraced this mindset and a more grounded version of herself, and this transformation is evident in her fashion choices. We’re seeing a shift from her usual bold looks to more minimalist and elegant styles that reflect her inner confidence and newfound sense of self.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, California

Jennifer Lopez’s classy preppy style

This past Sunday, the star was spotted wearing a classic combination of a polo shirt and tailored trousers—a staple of preppy style—that had long flown under Jennifer Lopez’s radar. The triple-threat artist was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles dressed head-to-toe in black, sporting a look that was casual yet incredibly elegant, perfect for the office during fall.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Lopez opted for a polo-style sweater featuring three-quarter sleeves, a tie at the neck, and resin-bead buttons, crafted in fine cashmere, which she paired with Dior lace-up ballet flats The recently single Latina Powerhouse wore a similar sophisticated style in July, swapping the knit top for a crisp white button-down cotton shirt.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez wearing a minimalist and elegant look this summer

No heels, no problem

For women who prefer to skip skirts, Jennifer Lopez’s look offers a stylish and comfortable alternative perfect for long workdays or running errands. Forget the high heels—just opt for flats, the season's must-have footwear trend. Lopez chose a chic pair of black ballerina flats, featuring interwoven straps and a pearl accent, to complete her effortlessly elegant ensemble.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez is seen on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Wearing black all year round

Wearing all black doesn’t have to be dull. While we’re used to seeing Jennifer Lopez in bold, vibrant outfits, she’s embracing this timeless and classic fashion choice as she steps into a new chapter of her life.

Her accessories included a quilted mini handbag in black lambskin with a gold chain strap from Chanel and dark sunglasses by Gucci, mirroring the look she wore back in July.