Lionel Messi is now a superhero! Here's how to get the limited-edition Captain Messi toy

Lionel Messi has gotten the superhero treatment! Hard Rock International and the soccer star, who is a brand ambassador for the company, teamed up to create a superhero toy of the Inter Miami CF captain, aptly named Captain Messi.

© Courtesy of Hard Rock International

“My kids and I love watching superhero movies together, so it was really special to work with Hard Rock to create Captain Messi,” Messi said in a statement. “I hope it helps inspire young fans and families to work hard and believe in themselves to do great things.”

© Courtesy of Hard Rock International

Captain Messi, who has a "powerful kick," will be featured in Hard Rock Cafes at select Hard Rock Hotels, as well as online.The limited-edition toy is available with any Hard Rock Kid’s Menu order at cafes and through in-room dining at participating hotels. Rock Shops worldwide and online will also carry the figure as part of a new Captain Messi retail collection that includes lunchboxes, water bottles, backpacks and apparel.

© Courtesy of Hard Rock International

“We’re thrilled to continue our incredible partnership with Lionel Messi and create a new way to represent all the joy he brings to people around the world,” Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International, said in a statement.

According to Hard Rock, the Captain Messi figure marks the first time that the soccer legend has been involved in the creation of a toy in his likeness.

The collectible was unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, where Messi made an appearance. During the launch of the Captain Messi Kids Campaign, the dad of three answered questions from kids and signed their shirts before leaving. At the launch, Hard Rock also presented a $500,000 check to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, and $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.