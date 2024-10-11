Antonela Roccuzzo openly discusses her new life with Messi in Florida

Lionel Messi takes immense pride in sharing his life with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Despite her low-profile preference, Antonela has captivated attention with her understated grace. In a rare and candid interview, the Argentinian beauty delved into intimate aspects of her personal life, discussing her family, personal concerns, and experiences witnessing the triumphs of her world-renowned husband, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer stars of our time.

Antonela Roccuzzo spoke to Haute Living like never before. The mom of three posed in stunning haute couture and opened her heart to reveal intimate details of her private circle, which has piqued the interest of Messi's millions of followers worldwide. Roccuzzo began her captivating talk by sharing her deep happiness for being part of a large, loving family in her native Argentina. However, she longed to visit them more frequently and lamented the geographical distance separating them.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Argentina's forward Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo (C), alongside their children and relatives look on ahead of the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament quarter-final football match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on July 4, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the physical distance, she holds dear to her family and cherishes fond memories of them. “I grew up with my parents, sisters, cousins and grandparents,” she revealed.

Antonela also shared her aspirations and why she decided to pursue a career. “I wanted to be a dentist… I started studying in Rosario, but I didn’t graduate for numerous personal reasons. Today, I am dedicated to something completely different, but if I am sure of one thing, it is that you always have to do what makes you happiest,” she explained to the publication.

Sharing happiness with Messi

Antonela and Messi have created a strong family unit. Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro's proud parents serve as their greatest inspiration. While usually private, Antonela also shared about her husband's success in sports and how she has adapted to this new reality. “Those moments are very nerve-wracking, but the most beautiful part is that we experience all those things together as a family, and my children can make great memories. Having lived these moments from the first day makes them unforgettable," she said during the conversation.

© JUAN MABROMATA Lionel Messi celebrates with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo (L) and their children Thiago (R), Mateo (C) and Ciro.

Antonela shared her emotions following the family's relocation to Florida with Messi and their children following the footballer's transfer to Inter Miami FC. She also discussed their daily schedule and the peaceful atmosphere as each family member focuses on their respective pursuits. “My day is normal. We get up early, we take the children to school and then I go to the gym or try to do some physical activity. The rest of the morning I dedicate to work. If I have any meetings, events or work commitments, I try to schedule them while the children are at school. In the afternoon I focus on spending time with them. We do extracurricular activities, have dinner early and then go to bed,” Roccuzzo confessed.