Maribel Guardia donates son Julián Figueroa’s belongings to Joan Sebastian Museum

As she continues to honor her son’s memory, Maribel Guardia has begun parting with some of Julián Figueroa’s belongings, following his passing in April 2023. During a recent press gathering, she candidly explained why she chose to donate certain items belonging to her son so that they could be displayed at the upcoming Joan Sebastian Museum.

Visibly moved, the actress revealed the items she decided to donate to the museum. “This year, I gave away almost all the show clothes that belonged to Joan Sebastian and Julián. I gave them to Joan’s museum because I know they are unique and irreplaceable pieces, and they could be lost to future generations,” she explained emotionally in comments reported by the show De Primera Mano.

In that same context, the actress expressed her excitement about her son’s belongings becoming part of the museum’s collection, which aims to pay tribute to the artist known as “El Poeta del Pueblo” and his entire legacy. “This museum will be for everyone when it opens, and it will be available for all his fans and followers,” she said.

Has she decided on the final resting place for her son’s ashes?

Since Julián’s passing, Maribel Guardia has kept his ashes with her, as she feels it brings her closer to him. Although she has considered placing them in a special location, she prefers to keep them at home for now. “I still have the ashes with me, and maybe I’ll keep them until the day I die, but I’m not sure,” she shared during the same media encounter.

However, the singer revealed that while she hasn’t made a final decision, she already has a reserved spot in a church in case she ever feels it’s necessary to place her son’s remains there. “I’ve already bought a niche in a church, and maybe one day I’ll decide to put them there near the house. And when I pass away, they can put me there with Julián, if God wills it,” she concluded.