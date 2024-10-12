Why are Taylor Swift fans supporting Caitlin Clark after Angel Reese spoke with Travis Kelce's ex?

Caitlin Clark, the 2024 WNBA rookie of the year, is receiving support from none other than Taylor Swift's devoted fans. What’s behind this surge of love? The latest episode of Angel Reese's podcast, Unapologetically Angel, has sparked a movement in favor of the Indiana Fever star, uniting Swifties in an impressive show of support.

Clark just wrapped up one of the most remarkable rookie seasons in WNBA history in 2024. The rivalry between Clark and Reese has become a hot topic in the WNBA scene, really boosting the league's visibility. It all started back in high school and reached new heights after the 2023 NCAA championship game when Reese’s LSU Tigers defeated Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes for the title. Now, this intense competition has made its way to the professional level.

Reese, who plays for the Chicago Sky, recently chatted with media personality and model Kayla Nicole, who is famously known as Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. They had an on-and-off relationship from 2017 to 2022. During their convo, the 22-year-old basketball player touched on a topic that sparked quite a reaction from some listeners.

A viral resurfacing of a social media post Clark has drawn in a wave of enthusiastic new supporters. As a result, she has currently become the newest beloved member of the Swift army.

The comments that caused reactions from fans

"I know there was a rumor that [people] were saying that you stopped messing with him at one point because it was 50/50," Reese mentioned, hinting at the idea that Kelce and Nicole covered their bills equally when they were together. "Remember they were saying that you said he was cheap?"

"Do I look like anybody that would split anything?" Nicole replied. Following these remarks, things went wild on X.

In response to what fans have been saying, Nicole opened up about her past relationship with Kelce and shared her feelings about the current situation now that Travis is dating Swift. "We’ve seen each other in public spaces before, but it’s — I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy,"

Reese faced backlash for bringing Nicole on, with many Taylor Swift fans saying her guest was only there for views.

In response to Reese’s podcast, Taylor Swift fans side with Caitlin Clark

After Nicole's podcast, Swifties revived an old Clark post about Swift after Angel Reese interview. When Taylor Swift announced her relationship with Chiefs player Kelce in September 2023, the Rookie of the year welcomed Taylor with a post, including her in the Chiefs' fan family. "Taylor Swift welcome to the good side," Clark wrote in a post on X with the hashtag "Chiefs Kingdom." Clark is a lifelong Chiefs fan, having grown up in suburban Iowa.