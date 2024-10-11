Brooke Shields stuns in dress that her mother once wore to meet the Queen

Brooke Shields stunned at the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala wearing a dress fit for royalty! The actress, 59, wore a cream dress that belonged to her late mother, Teri Shields, for the occasion. In a video shared by photojournalist Mickey Blank, the Hollywood star was asked who she was wearing, to which she replied, “My mother’s dress when she met the Queen."

© John Lamparski/Getty Images

Brooke shared the clip, along with photos of herself in the vintage dress, on Instagram, writing: "My mother wore this dress when she met THE QUEEN 👑." She added, "Thank you for having me, @nycballet 🤍🩰."

The elegant gown featured a bejeweled collar, bell sleeves and embellishments on the bodice. The Mother of the Bride star completed her regal look with a pair of statement drop earrings and sparkling shoes.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo

Like Brooke, the actress' own daughters, Rowan and Grier, whom she shares with her husband Chris Henchy, have worn pieces from their famous mother's closet. Rowan attended her prom in 2021 wearing her mom's red dress from the 1998 Golden Globes. At the time, Brooke wrote on Instagram: "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️ proud mama!"

Meanwhile, Grier wore the dress that Brooke married her first husband, Andre Agassi, in to her high school graduation this past June. “She looked great in it,” Brooke later told PEOPLE. “It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool.”

The mom of two admitted to the magazine that it "feels good" seeing her daughters breathe new life into her clothes. “Honestly, they can wear anything because just to have it have another life– you save the stuff and wonder why,” she said. “It’s like, some big Sotheby’s auction? I highly doubt it. Unless they’re iconic items. So when they have another life, it feels good."