Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy looked stunning in gold and silver looks in NYC

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy were the perfect duo at Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year in New York City. The pair wore dazzling ensembles as they prepared to walk the red carpet and talk to reporters.

Held at The Times Square EDITION on Tuesday night, the pair stepped out in glamorous looks, with Brook wearing a gold sequin dress paired with matching gold pointed-toe heels. She also wore minimal jewelry and styled her hair in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Rowan wore a white strapless dress with silver flower adornments. She paired the look with metallic open-toe heeled sandals and minimal diamond jewelry.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Brooke Shields and Rowan Francis Henchy are seen arriving at Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel

The pair were all smiles at their arrival and shared their excitement for spending quality time together at the event. "Had SO much fun hosting with my girl," Brooke wrote on social media after going live on Instagram on the red carpet.

"Yesterday was take your mom to work day!" Rowan wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the event. The pair have a close relationship and even talked about their matching tattoos on the red carpet. Brooke has a bug tattoo on her wrist, while Rowan has the same design on her ankle.

© Variety Brooke Shields, Rowan Francis Henchy at Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year

"I call her bug since the time she came out of the womb," the actress explained. "She was all eyes. There was nothing but eyes when she came out."

"When she graduated from high school she asked me to get a tattoo with her," she added. Rowan described Brooke as "cool and chill" and said that her mom was all in on the idea of getting a tattoo, revealing that she wanted something "meaningful."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Rowan Francis Henchy and Brooke Shields speak onstage

Their mother-daughter relationship:

Brooke wrote an emotional message to Rowan when she was going to college, celebrating a new chapter in her life.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you,” She wrote on Instagram. “This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”