Bizarrap without sunglasses: Argentine DJ was captured during Lionel Messi's soccer game

Bizarrap, the Argentine DJ and music producer known for his distinctive look—sunglasses and cap—recently surprised fans by stepping out without his iconic accessories. Faithful to this style for years, few can claim to have ever seen the face behind the artist who has taken the Latin music scene by storm.

That changed when he attended the Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC soccer match, where fellow Argentine star Lionel Messi plays. The cameras caught Bizarrap in the stands, and for the first time, he wasn't wearing his inseparable sunglasses or cap. Fans quickly noticed the change as he watched the game, showing a side of him that has been kept under wraps for much of his career. Known for hits alongside Shakira, this was an unexpected and rare glimpse of the man behind the beats.

While many were in awe of Messi's performance on the field, equally as surprising was the fact that Bizarrap was spotted without his usual gear. The footage of him enjoying the game has since gone viral, giving fans a rare look at the mysterious artist's face.

One of his biggest hits

In January 2023, Shakira surprised the world by releasing "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," featuring Bizarrap. Within hours, the Colombian singer and Argentine producer topped the charts. The track quickly soared to the top of Spotify's Top 50 Global chart, breaking the record for the most streams by a Latin song in a single day in 2023 and setting new records for most streams in a day in Spain and Colombia.

The track quickly became the top song in Spanish-speaking markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and has reached the top 10 in Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).

People worldwide embraced the song as an anthem of empowerment, perfect for lifting one’s spirits after a heartbreak. In the lyrics, the singer addresses her relationship with Gerard Piqué and the former athlete’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía.

In a 2023 interview, Shakira said music has been her savior, and described songwriting as a form of catharsis. “It has always played a therapeutic role, and I tend to write the most when things are tough. Life throws me a curveball, and I’ve learned much from it, making me feel stronger. I never thought I had so much inner strength to overcome certain stages in life. It turns out I was less fragile than I thought. My music has been my primary tool for survival,” she asserted.

“With that song, they told me, ‘Change the lyrics, that can’t be released...’ and I replied that I’m not a diplomat from the United Nations. I’m a woman, a wounded wolf,” she declared, adding: “I’ve been surprised by the ability to make lemonade out of the sourest lemons,” referring to the challenging months she endured after her split from the father of her children.