Jennifer Garner receives white roses in Paris: Find here who surprised her!

Jennifer Garner was spotted outside her hotel in Paris briefly greeting fans. The actress, known for her warmth, had a fan present her with white roses. Dressed in a chic black velvet dress that emphasized her timeless style, Garner looked stunning while braving the rainy weather.

The ensemble was complemented by a tailored jacket draped over her shoulders and elegant black heels adorned with gold details. Despite the weather, Jennifer maintained her signature charm, smiling graciously as she accepted the roses from the fan.

© The Grosby Group In the City of Love, Jennifer Garner receives white roses from a fan outside her Paris hotel on Tuesday evening.

Holding the bouquet delicately in one hand, she also clutched a stylish black handbag in the other, highlighting her impeccable sense of fashion. The moment captured Garner's genuine connection with her fans.

The gift of white roses symbolized purity and admiration. These sentiments seemed to resonate with Garner, who has long been beloved for her down-to-earth demeanor and authenticity, both on and off-screen.

A proud farmer

Garner's sighting comes hours after she took to social media to celebrate her uncle. The beloved actress dedicated an Instagram post to sharing his story. "Happy Birthday to my mom’s baby brother and Once Upon a Farm's favorite Uncle, Robert," she wrote in the caption.

The mother of three explained that Robert lives on her family farm in Oklahoma, where he and his wife, Janet, grow organic vegetables. "They may be the smallest supplier to O’Farm’s blends, but they over-deliver on goodness and fun," she wrote.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner is seen on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Garner has been making headlines for her farm since she joined the brand Once Upon a Farm in 2017, but it has been a part of her life since she was born. The farm near Locust Grove, a northeast Oklahoma town of about 1,400, has been in her family for nearly a century, per The Oklahoman. Jennifer's mother, Patricia English Garner, wrote in Southern Living in 2018 that her parents, Harvey Newton English and his wife, bought the 20-acre plot of land for $700 in 1936.

This purchase included a two-room house with no electricity, running water, or indoor plumbing. During the Great Depression, her dad used bonus money he received as a World War I veteran to pay for it. So, the fact that her uncle lives on the farm is a pretty sweet, full-circle moment for her family's legacy.

Jennifer Garner is finding peace at her farm

In August, Garner farewelled the summer with some "nerdy farm facts" on growing pumpkins. "Nerdy farm facts," she said while holding a yellow flower "This flower is both male and female." Adding: "There's a pistol inside, and it needs the pollen," she continued. "Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!" The mom of three continued explaining that "once the pollen falls onto the pistol in the middle, the miracle continues," Garner added."It can start to grow," she said. "This is when you get the email that says, 'Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape,'" she joked."

"It keeps growing and growing and growing," Garner said. "This curls and dries off," she said, referencing the human similarities. "It's like a little umbilical cord; it's crazy." Garner's video received thousands of comments about how likable she is. "How can you not love Jennifer Garner," one person wrote, while another added: "Ben Affleck made the mistake of his life by divorcing this amazing woman 😂."