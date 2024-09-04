Jennifer Garner gives a tour of the LA farm home she built 'from scratch'

Jennifer Garner built her dream home. The established actress and producer recently gave a tour of her Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest, revealing that the place was built from scratch according to her vision.

© Monica Schipper Garner built her dream home following her divorce from Ben Affleck

Garner's home is located in Brentwood and is a perfect mix of Garner's childhood and her current life, mixing her youth in West Virginia with her life in Los Angeles. The home is reminiscent of a farm, yet boasts a pool and plenty of outdoor space that California is known for.

“I wanted (the home) to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on,” explained Garner, who's featured in the magazine's October issue. She revealed that the home was built from scratch alongside designers Steve and Brooke Giannetti, with Garner using her memories of West Virginia as the source of inspiration.

The Giannettis explained that they tried to incorporate Garner's personality into the home, adding physical details that reminded them of Garner. “We wanted natural wood, coziness—a kind of warm embrace of a house for her because she’s such a lovely person," said Steve.

“There’s also something a bit whimsical about her,” Brooke said. “And she likes gentle shapes, curves. This place is kind of the house version of Jen’s personality.”

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner nad Fin Affleck

Garner's children and their importance in the home

Garner mentioned the importance of her children to the home. She shares Violet, Fin, and Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“I am happy that I feel like we use the space really well, and that the kids are all over the house,” she said. "They’re as comfortable sitting in the living room as they are doing homework in the dining room. And that’s the dream, right?”

You can watch the full video below.