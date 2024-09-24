Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh smile and bond in Spain

Amber Heard is enjoying her life with her three-year-old daughter. Earlier this week, Heard was spotted on a walk with her daughter Oonagh, with the pair spotting by various spots to check out their surroundings.

© GrosbyGroup Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh

Heard was smiling as she pointed out various sources of interest for her daughter, who was eating a cookie. Heard wore a yellow skirt with a blue button-up and wore her hair loose for their stroll.

Oonagh wore her hair in pigtails and was seen wearing an adorable dress, which she complimented with a little sweater.

The two were photographed earlier this past Monday, with photographers capturing them on their walk as they crossed the street and as they took in their surroundings. They were later spotted with another woman and a girl who was also Oonagh's age.

© GrosbyGroup Amber Heard and Oonagh

Heard and her daughter have been based in Madrid since late 2022, after Heard had decided to take a break from the spotlight in Hollywood. “I love Spain so much,” she said in May of this year to a Spanish reporter. When asked if she liked Spain, Heard agreed and said, “I hope so. I love living here.”

When asked if she wanted to continue to act, Heard agreed. “Oh, yes," she said. “I keep moving forward. That’s life.”

Heard's previous film release

Earlier this year, Heard premiered "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom." The moment prompted a post from her, sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of her time on set. “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy),” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much.”

The post showed Heard in her red wig, in locations like the makeup room and a car. She also shared an adorable image of herself feeding Oonagh when she was a baby.