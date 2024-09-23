Rauw Alejandro took his girlfriend to Ibiza days after sending a shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter

Rauw Alejandrois literally making waves during a luxurious getaway in Ibiza with his new girlfriend. The reggaeton superstar was spotted enjoying some thrilling watersports, riding a jet ski along the Mediterranean's blue waters. In the photos, Rauw, dressed casually in a protective vest, takes control of the watercraft while his girlfriend holds on, both embracing the European adventure.

© The Grosby Group Rauw Alejandro

Later, the couple was cozying up on a yacht, photographed sharing a sweet, intimate moment. Rauw, with his signature tattoos visible, was dressed casually in a tank top and plaid shorts, while his girlfriend stunned in a stylish leopard-print bucket hat and a black swimsuit.

© The Grosby Group Rauw Alejandro

These blissful vacation shots come just days after Rauw's performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, where he went viral for Sabrina Carpenter's reaction. Sabrina seemed to be impressed and interested in Rauw's electric stage presence. Her demeanor caught the internet's attention, sparking a wave of memes and fan chatter. Her admiring looks became a trending topic, with many speculating that the singer of "Espresso" is ready to enjoy a Puerto Rican cafecito.

Rauw Alejandro addressed the viral moment with a playful shoutout while visiting Radio La Zona."Sending kisses to Sabrina who was enjoying the show." The comment was delivered with a smile, fueling speculation. While it is unknown whether the two artists have a deeper connection, Rauw's lighthearted response left fans eager to see if future collaborations might surface.

His life after Rosalía

The breakup between Spanish singer Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, was one of the most talked-about breakups of 2023. The couple had decided to go their separate ways just a few months after joyfully announcing their engagement. Despite appearing happy on social media, rumors began to circulate about possible infidelity on the part of the singer, leading to speculation that this may have been a factor in their heartbreaking decision.

Despite the public's curiosity, the couple chose to keep the specifics of their breakup private, leaving fans and the media to wonder about the true reasons behind their split.

© The Grosby Group

However, Rauw denied cheating rumors. “When the news came out that neither of us wanted to announce our breakup, it was tough. We weren’t paying much attention to what was happening on social media because things were clear in our personal lives,” he shared in an interview with Chente Ydrach.

Rauw described the rumors as “weird and intense,” as he not only dealt with the personal setback but also an alleged affair that allegedly led them to call off their engagement. “A lot of things came out, and nothing bad had ever come out about me. Unfortunately, we were born as men, and men already have a stigma, and I don’t judge it because we have a bad reputation,” he added.

© Sony Music Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro

“I will always say what happened, and I don’t want to leave anything to speculation,” he said to clarify that he did not cheat on the woman he loved so much.

The Spanish singer also issued a brief statement to silence those versions. “I want, respect, and appreciate Raúl a lot. Pay no attention to the rumors; we know what we have lived. This moment is not easy, so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Days after the split was confirmed, Rauw Alejandro composed “Hayami Hana.” Rosalía reportedly inspired the tune. The title is a Japanese expression that means “woman of great beauty, unusual and a bit rare.”

© Grosby Group Rosalia was seen arriving at her hotel after attending a fashion show for NYFW.

The song lyrics

“Just in case we never talk again, and my favorite eyes never look at me again, I made this for when you want to remember the crazy guy who really loved you,” the song reads. And he adds, “We’ve argued. It’s hard for me to express myself; you already know all my shortcomings. I also have to put up with your things, but the thought of giving up never crossed my mind.”

The lyrics include: “And mami, I don’t have the answer to this, but I admired your qualities and flaws equally. Everything becomes more difficult with time, but not everyone is prepared for this. And I don’t blame you; the life we lead is not for everyone; the press, social media, group pressures, being far away is more difficult (...) We work non-stop, but to what extent...”

Rauw Alejandro performed the song once while singing in Barcelona.