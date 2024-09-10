Halle Berry opens up about her relationship with Van Hunt; 'This is my person'

Halle Berry is the happiest she's ever been in a relationship. The Academy Award-winning actress opened up about her love and sex life, sharing many details about her relationship with Van Hunt, whom she began dating in 2020.

© Getty Images Halle Berry is opening up about her personal life

In an interview with Marie Claire, Berry discussed her relationship with Van Hunt and how she was "intentional" in creating a relationship that stood the test of time. "I created my career. I was intentional about that,” she said. “But I had never been that intentional with my relationships. I was loosey-goosey with that.”

She revealed that while it “took me a minute to get it right,” “the nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person.”

Berry met Van Hunt through his brother, who introduced the two. “You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you," she said. "The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother.’”

Before jumping into anything physical, Berry and Hunt decided to get to know each other better and grow close as friends. "It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex,” she said. “Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”

Halle Berry's previous relationships

© Robin L Marshall Halle Berry and Van Hunt

In the past, Berry has been involved in various notorious romantic relationships, including with David Justice, Eric Benet, and Olivier Martinez, with whom she was married. She also dated Gabriel Aubry. Berry has two children: Maceo, with Martinez, and Nahla, with Aubry.

Last year, Berry settled her divorce with Martinez after an eight-year legal battle. It was determined that she would be paying $8,000 a month to Martinez in child support. They share joint custody of Maceo.