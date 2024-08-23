Halle Berry recalls working with Pierce Brosnan; 'One of my favorite people in the whole world'

Halle Berry has only the best memories of working with Pierce Brosnan.

In a new interview, the beloved actress opened up about her career, including making the James Bond franchise, a series of films that are some of the most treasured pieces of cinematic history. She revealed that Brosnan is one of her favorite people in the world and that working with him was one of the highlights of her career.

© Kevin Winter Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan

"He will always be my Bond, always," said Berry of Brosnan in a Wired interview.

"I am a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men in that movie," she said. "There couldn't be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."

Berry's love for Brosnan is not a secret. She's discussed how much she respects him on previous occasions, including revealing that he saved her from choking on a fig while on set. “I was supposed to be all sexy and seduce him with a fig,” she said in an appearance on The Tonight Show. “And then he had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy. You should’ve seen it — James Bond knows how to Heimlich.”

“He was there for me," she continued. "He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

© Getty Images Halle Berry at IFM's Annual Functional Medicine Conference

What Berry thinks of the James Bond films

In the interview with Wired, Berry revealed that making a Bond film was never on her bucket list. Still, she's grateful for being involved in one of the biggest pieces of cinematic history.

"Bond wasn't on my wishlist, no, to be in one, but I loved the movies always," she said. "But having been in one, I feel like I'm a part of cinematic history. Those movies are iconic, they will forever be a part of our history, and I'm really honored to have been part of one, especially with Pierce."

