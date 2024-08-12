Halle Berry broke five ribs while filming action scenes: Here's how she pushed her body to the limit

Halle Berry's dedication to Hollywood knows no bounds. The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress recently opened up about the physical toll that years of action-packed roles have taken on her body during an interview with her "The Union" co-star, Mark Wahlberg. Sitting down to discuss their new Netflix film, Berry and Wahlberg delved into the physical ailments they both endured on set.

Berry's extensive experience in the action genre has demanded more than acting skills—it has required her to push her body to its limits. "Over the years, I've learned Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, and how to shoot," Berry shared, per People, listing her impressive martial arts skills. The actress mastered capoeira, which is a Brazilian martial art that combines dance, acrobatics, and music, specifically for her role in 2004's "Catwoman."

© Getty Images US actress Halle Berry presents 30 July 2004, in Barcelona's hotel her film 'Catwoman' directed by French Jean-Christophe 'Pitof' Comar, a film which mixes the special effects of 'Spiderman' and the history of Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, and which will open in Spain 06 August. AFP PHOTO/LLUIS GENE. (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

These skills, however, have come with a price. Berry candidly revealed that she has been "knocked out three times" while filming action scenes. The injuries don't stop there. Throughout her career, she has broken an arm, five ribs (two while filming her 2021 directorial debut "Bruised" and three on 2019's "John Wick: Chapter 3"), her tailbone, two toes, and even one of her middle fingers. Such injuries highlight the intense physical demands that Berry has willingly embraced for the sake of her art.

Mark Wahlberg, 53, known for his action-packed roles, also shared his battle scars, including a torn meniscus and a separated shoulder. With a laugh, he noted that his "ego [had been] bruised quite a few times," adding a touch of fun to their discussion of their physical challenges. Berry's dedication to her craft goes beyond mastering martial arts.

© Netflix Halle Berry becomes MMA fighter in upcoming movie 'Bruised'

According to the publication, for her 2012 film "Dark Tide," she trained to hold her breath underwater for nearly two and a half minutes—a feat that she described as "eternity." Her time as Storm in the "X-Men" films also presented its challenges, particularly when she had to be suspended in the air for long periods. "It felt like the guy had gone to lunch. That's how long I was up there," she recalled with a smile. "I was like, 'Hello? Hello, anybody?'"

Fans can witness Berry and Wahlberg's latest collaboration in "The Union," which begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 16.

